La "última palabra" de Sánchez: le niega a Iglesias competencias de gobierno para Podemos en Trabajo, Hacienda, Igualdad y Transición Ecológica

El presidente del Gobierno ha trasladado al secretario general de Podemos su rechazo a las últimas concreciones de la formación morada para apoyar su investidura en segunda votación, mañana jueves 25, informan fuentes de la negociación de Unidas Podemos.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, durante

El candidato socialista y presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha llamado al secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y le ha confirmado que no está dispuesto a ofrecer a Podemos competencias gubernamentales ni en Trabajo, ni en Hacienda, ni en Transición Ecológica, ni en Igualdad. 

Según informan fuentes de las negociación de Unidas Podemos, el jefe del Ejecutivo ha dicho a Iglesias que es su "última palabra".

(Habrá ampliación)

