Público
Público

Investidura de Sánchez El PRC votará 'no' a investidura de Sánchez porque el pacto con ERC es "inasumible"

José María Mazón ha explicado que el acuerdo del PSOE y ERC no es aceptable por "muchas razones", entre ellas porque "ya no nombra para nada ni la Constitución ni el respeto constitucional".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El diputado del PRC en el Congreso, José María Mazón, en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

El diputado del PRC en el Congreso, José María Mazón, en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

La Ejecutiva del PRC ha decidido por unanimidad votar no en la investidura del socialista Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno porque considera que el acuerdo del PSOE con ERC es "inasumible" y porque entiende que cualquier modificación constitucional o medida para Catalunya debe ser votada por todos los españoles.

El diputado del PRC en el Congreso, José María Mazón, ha explicado que el acuerdo del PSOE y ERC, que los regionalistas han conocido durante esta reunión de la Ejecutiva, no es aceptable por "muchas razones", entre ellas porque "ya no nombra para nada ni la Constitución ni el respeto constitucional".

Tampoco acepta el PRC que un acuerdo entre el Gobierno de España y el de Catalunya solo se pueda someter a consulta de los ciudadanos de esa comunidad, y no del resto de españoles.

Y, además, a los regionalistas no les "dan confianza" los acuerdos a los que pueda llegar para Catalunya un Gobierno en el que está Unidas Podemos. "Cuando sabemos lo que opina Podemos del tema de Catalunya", ha dicho Mazón.

Tras la primera votación, que tendrá lugar este domingo 5 de enero, al quedarse lejos de la mayoría absoluta, fijada en 176 votos, Sánchez se la jugará en la segunda vuelta, que tendrá lugar 48 horas después, donde ya sólo necesita más votos a favor que en contra. En ese caso, no es solo clave la abstención ya confirmada esta tarde de los diputados de ERC (13 escaños), sino también de lo que hagan Bildu, BNG, Teruel Existe y Coalición Canaria, tras el "no" del PRC.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad