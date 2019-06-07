Público
Investidura Sánchez se reunirá el martes con los líderes de Podemos, Ciudadanos y PP

Las reuniones serán en el congreso y el primer encuentro será con Pablo Iglesias.

06/06/2019. Pedro Sánchez durante la rueda de prensa que ha protagonizado esta jueves en el Palacio de la Moncloa, tras la reunión que ha mantenido con el rey Felipe de cara a la investidura. EFE/Ballesteros

El Presidente del Gobierno en funciones y Secretario General del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo martes, 11 de junio, en el Congreso con los líderes de Unidas Podemos, Ciudadanos y PP, por este orden, para materializar la ronda de contactos anunciada ayer en su comparecencia en Moncloa. Para Sánchez estos tres partidos son los que pueden facilitar o bloquear la investidura para que en España haya un Gobierno cuanto antes.

Un día antes, el lunes, 10 de junio, se reunirá la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE para formalizar la comisión que coordinará las negociaciones con los distintos grupos parlamentarios de cara a la investidura del candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno.

