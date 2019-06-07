El Presidente del Gobierno en funciones y Secretario General del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo martes, 11 de junio, en el Congreso con los líderes de Unidas Podemos, Ciudadanos y PP, por este orden, para materializar la ronda de contactos anunciada ayer en su comparecencia en Moncloa. Para Sánchez estos tres partidos son los que pueden facilitar o bloquear la investidura para que en España haya un Gobierno cuanto antes.
Un día antes, el lunes, 10 de junio, se reunirá la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE para formalizar la comisión que coordinará las negociaciones con los distintos grupos parlamentarios de cara a la investidura del candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno.
