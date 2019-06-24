La Fiscalía Superior de la Región de Murcia ha incoado esta mañana diligencias de investigación penal por las manifestaciones realizadas por el portavoz parlamentario de Vox, Juan José Liarte, sobre la ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado.
Este domingo, Liarte llamó "p*** y tiparraca a Delgado, unos insultos que investigará ahora la Fiscalía para "determinar su eventual trascendencia penal". El dirigente de Vox se refirió así a Delgado en su cuenta de Facebook, tras unas declaraciones de la ministra en las que afirmaba que la formación de extrema derecha no defiende la Constitución.
"La tiparraca ésta es una embustera, y sus socios filoetarras así lo proclaman", ha escrito Liarte en su perfil de la red social, en el que ha comentado también que "un inspector de policía al que conocí, que bien pudiera ser un personaje de Pérez Reverte, pero de hecho no lo es, ya me lo advirtió hace muchos años: De una p*** solo puedes esperar putadas".
La titular de Justicia ha lamentado esta mañana la "forma de hacer política" de Vox, "basada en las injurias e insultos", y ha avisado de que "hay artículos del Código Penal donde esta acción encaja perfectamente".
