Estás leyendo: El juez García Castellón admite a Vox como acusación en el caso Dina

Público
Público

El juez García Castellón admite a Vox como acusación en el caso Dina

El instructor del caso Tandem, sin embargo, rechaza la querella de la formación ultraderechista contra Pablo Iglesias y Dina Bousselham, por un defecto de forma.

Entrada del edificio de la Audiencia Nacional, en Madrid. EFE
Entrada del edificio de la Audiencia Nacional, en Madrid. EFE

MADRID

P.G.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, que instruye la macrocausa Tándem, en la que se investigan las actividades supuestamente ilícitas del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, ha ha admitido como  acusación popular en la pieza conocida como caso Dina al partido VOX.

La formación de ultraderecha había solicitado su personación en el caso que investiga el robo de la tarjeta del teléfono móvil de Dina Bousselham, ex asesora del líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en un escrito presentado a comienzos de julio.

Ahora, en un auto de este lunes al que ha tenido acceso Público, el titular del  Juzgado Central de Instrucción nº 6 de la Audiencia Nacional admite a Vox en la causa, así como a la Asociación de Juristas Europeos Pro Lege, que también actuará como acusación popular.

A ambos les exige la presentación de fianza para poder participar en la causa, de 15.000 y de 10.000 euros, cantitades que sueles . habitual en este tipo de procedimientos

Según explican fuentes jurídicas, la actuación de la formación que preside Santiago Abascal, implica que tendría que acusar a Villarejo. Sin embargo, el objetivo del partido es ir contra Pablo Iglesias.

En este sentido, Vox presentó una querella el pasado 26 de agosto contra Iglesias y  Bousselham "por denuncia falsa, falso testimonio y simulación de delito". Esta querella no se ha admitido, según se señala en el mismo auto, por "un defecto procesal subsanable".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público