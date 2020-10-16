Estás leyendo: El juez no ve irregularidades en los contratos de Podemos con la consultora ABD para las generales de abril

El juez no ve irregularidades en los contratos de Podemos con la consultora ABD para las generales de abril

Una vez descartada esta línea de investigación, la causa se centra ahora en el contrato que Podemos suscribió con la empresa Neurona Consulting para las elecciones del 28 de abril, el único asunto por el que la Fiscalía pide al juez investigar.

El líder de Podemos y vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, saluda al primer ministro portugués Antonio Costa el pasado 10 de octubre en Guarda. /EFE
MADRID

EFE

El juez que investiga a Podemos por malversación y administración desleal no aprecia irregularidades en los cuatro contratos de la formación política con la consultora portuguesa ADB Europa correspondientes a las elecciones de abril de 2019, de manera que cierra esta línea de investigación en la causa.

En un auto, el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 42 de Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, anula las diligencias que él mismo solicitó el pasado julio en la causa que investiga a Podemos y varios de sus cargos tras la denuncia del exabogado del partido José Manuel Calvente.

Dice el juez que el Tribunal de Cuentas en su informe sobre la contabilidades del 28A no ha "apreciado irregularidad alguna en los gastos efectuados por el partido político Unidas Podemos en base a los contratos formalizados con ABD Europa LDA".

Y añade que Podemos ha "justificado" ante ese tribunal "la realidad de la ejecución por parte de dicha entidad mercantil de los servicios que le fueron contratados, siendo aceptado el pago de precio pactado por el Tribunal de Cuentas como gasto electoral".

No son contratos simulados

Por tanto "no cabe sino concluir en la inexistencia de indicios racionales acreditativos de que dichos contratos aportados por el denunciante, de fecha 25 de febrero, 19 de marzo, 12 de abril y 3 de mayo de 2019 se traten de contratos simulados".

De esta forma, el juez acuerda que "no ha lugar a investigar dichos contratos suscritos" por lo que deja "sin efecto la práctica de la totalidad de las diligencias de investigación".

Una vez descartada esta línea de investigación, la causa se centra ahora en el contrato que Podemos suscribió con la empresa Neurona Consulting para las elecciones del 28 de abril, el único asunto por el que la Fiscalía pide al juez investigar al partido.

De hecho, el auto del juez alude a que el Tribunal de Cuenta "en relación con la contabilidad electoral presentada por el partido político Unidas Podemos únicamente pone en cuestión gastos derivados del contrato de prestación de servicios formalizado por dicho partido político y la mercantil Neurona Comunidad S.L., firmado electrónicamente entre las partes en fecha 6 de mayo de 2019".

