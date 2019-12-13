El juez procesa a más de 30 policías locales de Palma por corrupción en el caso Cursach

El juez Enrique Morell dictó este jueves un auto por el que procesa a 35 imputados en el caso Cursach por corrupción, según recoge el Diario de Mallorca. En su mayoría son mandos y agentes de la Policía Local de Palma, entre ellos hay tres mandos del cuerpo, un exconcejal y dos funcionarios.
"Se habrían creado claras conexiones directas entre los agentes e intereses económicos y empresariales en perjuicio de las exigencias de la ley", sostiene el juez, que les imputa hasta 15 delitos, entre los que se encuentran cohecho, extorsión, obstrucción a la Justicia, pertenencia a organización criminal, falsedad documenta o delito contra la salud pública.
Morell destaca que en la trama de corrupción habían dos niveles. La primera estaba integrada por los agentes y los mandos policiales, y la segunda lo conformaban los funcionarios de Urbanismo de Cort. Trabajaban de forma conjunta para favorecer a empresarios, entre los que se encuentra Bartolomé Cursach.
