El juez procesa a más de 30 policías locales de Palma por corrupción en el caso Cursach

En total, se procesa a 35 personas. Entre ellos hay tres mandos del cuerpo policial, un exconcejal y dos funcionarios.

Bartolomé Cursach, bajo custodia policial cuando estaba en prisión preventiva. CATI CALDERA / EFE

Bartolomé Cursach, bajo custodia policial cuando estaba en prisión preventiva. CATI CALDERA / EFE

El juez Enrique Morell dictó este jueves un auto por el que procesa a 35 imputados en el caso Cursach por corrupción, según recoge el Diario de Mallorca. En su mayoría son mandos y agentes de la Policía Local de Palma, entre ellos hay tres mandos del cuerpo, un exconcejal y dos funcionarios. 

"Se habrían creado claras conexiones directas entre los agentes e intereses económicos y empresariales en perjuicio de las exigencias de la ley", sostiene el juez, que les imputa hasta 15 delitos, entre los que se encuentran cohecho, extorsión, obstrucción a la Justicia, pertenencia a organización criminal, falsedad documenta o delito contra la salud pública. 

Morell destaca que en la trama de corrupción habían dos niveles. La primera estaba integrada por los agentes y los mandos policiales, y la segunda lo conformaban los funcionarios de Urbanismo de Cort. Trabajaban de forma conjunta para favorecer a empresarios, entre los que se encuentra Bartolomé Cursach. 

