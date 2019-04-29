Público
La Junta Electoral Central prohíbe a Carmena y Errejón participar en los debates televisivos

La nueva formación de Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón, Más Madrid, no tiene representación parlamentaria argumenta la JEC. Desde Más Madrid anuncian que interpondrán un recurso en cuanto reciban la notificación

Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón durante la presentación de los candidatos a las elecciones Autonómicas y Municipales de mayo | EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni

"Sabíamos que con un nuevo proyecto renunciábamos a muchas cosas pero es cómico que Manuela estuviera en los debates en 2015 con un partido nuevo y no en 2019 siendo alcaldesa". El concejal del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Jorge García Castaño, ha resumido con esa frase en su cuenta de Twitter la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de que los candidatos de Más Madrid, la nueva formación de Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón, no puedan acudir a los debates electorales televisados, según adelanta El Confidencial.

Con esta decisión, la JEC aplica el mismo criterio que cuando se prohibió a Vox participar en el debate de Atresmedia del pasado 23 de abril: la plataforma Más Madrid no tiene representación parlamentaria ni en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ni en la Asamblea. La JEC considera que Más Madrid es un partido de nueva creación y, por lo tanto, no puede tener el mismo tratamiento que los que sí estuvieron en elecciones anteriores.

Fuentes de Más Madrid han informado a Público que aún no han recibido la notificación, pero que en cuanto la reciban van a presentar un recurso

(Habrá ampliación)

