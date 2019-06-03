Público
Laura Borràs La portavoz de Junts en el Congreso acudirá a las consultas con el rey tras rechazar el Supremo a Sànchez

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, acudirá este lunes por la tarde al Palacio de la Zarzuela para informar al Rey de la composición del nuevo Congreso.

La portavoz parlamentaria de Junts en el Congreso y exconsellera catalana de Cultura, Laura Borràs. Europa Press

La portavoz parlamentaria de Junts en el Congreso y exconsellera catalana de Cultura, Laura Borràs, será quien finalmente acuda a la ronda de consultas que el Rey previsiblemente abrirá esta semana con vistas a una próxima sesión de investidura.

Así lo han adelantado fuentes de la formación independentista después de que este lunes el Tribunal Supremo decidiera rechazar la concesión de un "permiso extraordinario" al que fuera presidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) y actual diputado de Junts Jordi Sánchez para representar a su grupo en la audiencia con Felipe VI.

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, acudirá este lunes por la tarde al Palacio de la Zarzuela para informar al Rey de la composición del nuevo Congreso a efectos de que el Monarca pueda iniciar la mencionada ronda.

