Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Francisco Serrano El líder de Vox en Andalucía se coge la baja tras sus críticas a la condena de la Manada

Francisco Serrano dice que tiene para recuperarse anímicamente del "linchamiento" que dice estar sufriendo y y acusa a un colaborador de haber escrito el texto que incendió las redes sociales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder de Vox, Francisco Serrano, en su escaño en el Parlamento andaluz, durante la sesión de investidura del líder del PP andaluz Juan Manuel Moreno. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

El líder de Vox, Francisco Serrano, en su escaño en el Parlamento andaluz. Imagen de archivo. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

El presidente del grupo parlamentario de Vox, Francisco Serrano, se ha cogido una baja médica de algo más de un mes, que ha comunicado al Parlamento, tras el "linchamiento" que está sufriendo por el comentario corrosivo, machista y homófobo que puso en Facebook tras la sentencia sobre La Manada, y que ha acabado retirando después de que hubiera corrido como la pólvora.

Entre otras cosas, Serrano había escrito: "Desde ahora, la diferencia entre tener sexo gratis y pagando, es que gratis puede salir más caro"; "es un torpedo directo contra la heterosexualidad, contra las relaciones libres entre hombres y mujeres"; "hasta un gatillazo o no haber estado a la altura de lo esperado por la mujer, podría terminar con el impotente en prisión". 

Esta mañana, Serrano, en un escrito al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, ha señalado que está "de baja médica" para recuperarse anímicamente junto a su familia, "que ha vuelto a sufrir las consecuencias del linchamiento en prensa y redes sociales".

Serrano defiende el análisis "objetivo y jurídicamente riguroso" que publicó en su cuenta en Twitter sobre la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo, y en el que se reafirma, si bien añade que solicitó a un "nuevo colaborador que lo publicara también en Facebook, lo cual derivó en una publicación completamente ajena a mí y manifiestamente incorrecta en las formas".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad