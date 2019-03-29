El líder de Vox y candidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat Valenciana, José María Llanos, cobró entre 2005 y 2013 de la Fundación para la Solidaridad y el Voluntariado de la Comunitat Valenciana (Fundar) investigada por prácticas irregulares del PP en el marco del llamado caso Cooperación.
Llanos trabajó como asesor jurídico externo de Fundar durante ocho años, según informa este viernes El Confidencial. El mismo caso de corrupción que llevó a la cárcel al exconseller del PP Rafael Blasco, creador de la entidad que, en colaboración con Bancaja, tenía como objetivo servir como plataforma para la financiación de voluntariado para la cooperación al desarrollo.
Fundar, financiada principalmente por la Generalitat, terminó siendo considerada un 'chiringuito' del PP en la que directivos, con sueldos de más de 50.000 euros anuales, participaron en una red de enchufismos y dedazos.
Durante los años en los que Llanos cobró de Fundar recibió ingresos a través de la Consultoría Iusaequitas, una sociedad de asesoría jurídica creada en 2009, que en 2010 se suscribió a la fundación sustentada con dinero público. Esta relación se constituyó mediante un contrato de duración indefinida con el fin de resolver las "consultas planteadas por la fundación", informa el medio digital.
Aberto Fabra se encargó de la disolución de la fundación Fundar en 2013, en un proceso que cerró la presidenta del Consell en 2015, Mónica Oltra.
