Madrid La mano derecha de Aguirre se da de baja del PP: "Me comunican que no doy el perfil del nuevo PP"

Íñigo Henríquez de Luna ha asegurado en su cuenta de twitter que renuncia a unas siglas donde no le quieren, "pero no a mis principios". El concejal del fue número dos de la lista de Aguirre al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las pasadas elecciones.

Martínez-Almeida y Henríquez de Luna, en el pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid el pasado martes. EFE/Ballesteros

El concejal del Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid Íñigo Henríquez de Luna, que fue mano derecha de Esperanza Aguirre hasta que esta dimitió en 2017, ha anunciado este lunes que deja su acta de concejal y se da de baja en el partido.

"Tras una vida defendiendo las ideas en las que creo, me comunican que no doy el perfil del nuevo PP", señala en su cuenta de Twitter.

"Por respeto a los madrileños, coherencia y dignidad he decidido dejar mi acta de concejal y darme de baja. Renuncio a unas siglas donde no me quieren, pero no a mis principios", concluye.

Henríquez de Luna fue mano derecha de Esperanza Aguirre, tanto como portavoz del Grupo Popular en la Asamblea de Madrid en 2011-2015 como cuando ocupó el número dos de la lista de Aguirre al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las pasadas elecciones.

Conocido como un hombre conciliador y dialogante, algo que reconocen incluso sus rivales, Aguirre lo aupó al puesto más destacado de su candidatura municipal en 2015 y le dio las riendas de la campaña electoral del PP en aquellos comicios.

Sin embargo, en abril de 2017 tras la dimisión de Aguirre a raíz de la imputación de Ignacio González en el caso Lezo, el grupo municipal del PP eligió al número tres de la lista, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, para ocupar la portavocía tras una votación interna en la que Almeida obtuvo 10 votos a favor de los 20 ediles del grupo, frente a ocho votos de Henríquez de Luna.

Nacido en Madrid en 1964, Henríquez de Luna se afilió a las Nuevas Generaciones del PP en 1983. Es abogado y asesor fiscal y antes de ser portavoz en la Asamblea pasó por diferentes puestos de responsabilidad en los distritos madrileños de Latina, Salamanca y Chamartín.

