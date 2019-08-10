Marcos de Quinto defiende que las botellas de vino que recibió "llegaron con su factura y están pagadas"

El diputado de Ciudadanos Marcos de Quinto ha asegurado que las botellas de vino que recibió "están pagadas" y "vinieron con factura", después de que provocaran una polémica en Twitter sobre los límites que tienen los políticos para recibir regalos.
Así lo ha asegurado el que fue número dos de Albert Rivera en las últimas elecciones generales, contestado a un tuit de la actriz Anabel Aloso, que le acusaba de no respetar el código ético del partido de no aceptar regalos de más de 75 euros.
El martes pasado, De Quinto, que fue vicepresidente mundial de Coca-Cola y cuenta con el mayor patrimonio declarado en el Congreso, publicó en Twitter una foto con las botellas de vino recibidas, cuya bodega ya mencionó dos meses antes en la misma red social.
"Muy agradecido a Quinta de Vale Meao por enviarme una botella de cada una de las últimas añadas de mi vino favorito... y de nuevo: gracias a mis "haters" por ayudarme a promocionarlo", ironizó De Quinto, al mismo tiempo que adjuntaba una fotografía de las botellas, cuyo precio ronda o supera los 100 euros.
¿Quién te ha dicho que fueron un regalo? Agradecí el envío porque eran añadas ya difíciles de encontrar y tuvieron la gentileza de enviármelas. Llegaron con su factura y están pagadas. Querida @AnabelAlonso_of, no te prestes a esparcir bulos. https://t.co/3delCI9XzD— Marcos de Quinto (@MarcosdeQuinto) August 10, 2019
Este mensaje desencadenó una polémica a raíz de la contestación del diputado de Galicia en Común y miembro del grupo de Unidas Podemos Antón Gómez-Reino, quien consideró que la actitud de Marcos de Quinto era una muestra de "oligarquía grosera".
No obstante, el diputado de Ciudadanos ha querido zanjar la polémica cuatro días después diciendo que las botellas de vino no fueron un regalo y que agradeció el envío "porque eran añadas difíciles de encontrar".
"¿Quién te ha dicho que fueron un regalo? Agradecí el envío porque eran añadas ya difíciles de encontrar y tuvieron la gentileza de enviármelas. Llegaron con su factura y están pagadas. Querida Anabel Alonso, no te prestes a esparcir bulos", dice el tuit.
Con el revuelo que se ha montado desde hace 4 DIAS ¿Por que no sacaste las facturas en el minuto 1 y listo? https://t.co/Uits9lyeCt— Anabel Alonso Oficia (@AnabelAlonso_of) August 10, 2019
