Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Marta Bosquet Ciudadanos confirma que Marta Bosquet será su candidata a presidir el Parlamento andaluz

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha confiado en que la diputada por Almería reciba los apoyos necesarios, algo que tiene asegurado después del acuerdo alcanzado entre Ciudadanos y el PP y al que se sumó Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Marta Bosquet, en el centro de la imagen/EUROPA PRESS

Marta Bosquet, en el centro de la imagen/EUROPA PRESS

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha confirmado este jueves que Marta Bosquet será la candidata de su partido para presidir el Parlamento andaluz. 

En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Villegas ha confiado en que la diputada 'naranja' por Almería reciba los apoyos necesarios para presidir el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara, algo que tiene asegurado después del acuerdo alcanzado el miércoles entre Ciudadanos y el PP y al que se sumó Vox.

El dirigente de Ciudadanos ha lamentado que Adelante Andalucía no quisiera formar parte de ese acuerdo y asegurarse así un puesto en la mesa.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad