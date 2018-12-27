El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha confirmado este jueves que Marta Bosquet será la candidata de su partido para presidir el Parlamento andaluz.
En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Villegas ha confiado en que la diputada 'naranja' por Almería reciba los apoyos necesarios para presidir el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara, algo que tiene asegurado después del acuerdo alcanzado el miércoles entre Ciudadanos y el PP y al que se sumó Vox.
El dirigente de Ciudadanos ha lamentado que Adelante Andalucía no quisiera formar parte de ese acuerdo y asegurarse así un puesto en la mesa.
