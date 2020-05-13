Estás leyendo: Los certificados de homologación que mostraba la empresa de las mascarillas de la Comunidad de Madrid son falsos

Mascarillas de la Comunidad de Madrid Los certificados de homologación que mostraba la empresa de las mascarillas de la Comunidad de Madrid son falsos

El Ministerio de Sanidad permite la compra y el reparto de mascarillas sin la certificación europea "ante la situación de escasez" de material, pero requiere una autorización previa de una autoridad que compruebe antes el material.

11/05/2020.- Una persona recoge algunas mascarillas en una farmacia de Madrid. Los residentes de la comunidad de Madrid pueden recoger a partir de este lunes la primera de las dos mascarillas FFP2 que la Comunidad tiene previsto entregar a cada ciudadano
Una persona recoge algunas mascarillas en una farmacia de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Los certificados de la homologación que mostraba la empresa china Wenzhou Haoshuo Home Textile, encargada de fabricar las mascarillas que desde este lunes se reparten entre la población de la Comunidad de Madrid, son falsos, tal y como ha informado Maldita.es.

La empresa, que ha borrado su página web en una plataforma de venta, empleó certificados falsos de la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos estadounidense (FDA) y del marcado CE, este último demuestra que el producto está homologado por la Unión Europea y que, según sostiene la información, es un requisito de la empresa para la venta de productos en la Unión Europea. 

El Ministerio de Sanidad permite la compra y el reparto de mascarillas sin la certificación europea "ante la situación de escasez" de material, pero requiere una autorización previa de una autoridad que compruebe antes el material. Sin embargo, en el envoltorio de las mascarillas aparece el sello CE, coincidiendo con la versión ofrecida por el Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso. 

El reparto de este material ha estado rodeado de polémica desde su anuncio. CCOO calificó las mascarillas FFP2 de "dudosa validez" al asegurar que "hay disparidad entre las especificaciones técnicas" que aparecen en las bolsas de promoción de la Comunidad de Madrid y las que aparecen en las cajas de embalaje de las mismas que se distribuyen en las farmacias de la región desde este lunes.

Asimismo, los jefes de Medicina Preventiva de diversos hospitales madrileños cuestionaron al reparto de este producto, ya que entienden que su uso debe ser relegado exclusivamente a los profesionales sanitarios

