Mauricio Valiente renuncia a encabezar la candidatura de IU al Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Asegura que se retira tras los resultados de las bases de IU Madrid, que rechazan confluir con Podemos en las elecciones autonómicas. "La senda de la fragmentación de la izquierda es un peligro tanto para nuestra organización como para el conjunto de la ciudadanía madrileña", asegura el tercer teniente de Alcalde de la capital.

El líder de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón (i), saluda al tercer teniente de alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Mauricio Valiente (d) , y a la política de Ahora, María Jesús Alonso, al término de la asamblea constituyente de la formación en Madrid. EFE/Ballesteros

El tercer teniente de Alcalde de Madrid y portavoz de IU Madrid, Mauricio Valiente, ha anunciado este martes que renuncia a encabezar la candidatura de IU al Ayuntamiento de Madrid justo después de saberse que las bases de IU Madrid han decidido no confluir con Podemos en las próximas elecciones autonómicas en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Valiente ha publicado en Twitter una carta en la que asegura que "la senda de la fragmentación de la izquierda es un peligro tanto para nuestra organización como para el conjunto de la ciudadanía madrileña".

Una decisión de las bases de IU Madrid que "pone en riesgo la fortaleza institucional de IU, a la vez que abre el peor escenario con el peligro de la derecha y la extrema derecha en los Gobiernos de nuestra Comunidad".  Por eso, y asegurando que respeta la decisión de los militantes y simpatizantes, considera que "es el momento de actuar con coherencia y respeto democrático".

Valiente añade que "este paso no afecta a mi compromiso con el conjunto de la organización ni a mis responsabilidades en IU y en el PCE, que seguiré desempeñando con la mayor entrega y lealtad".

