Mauricio Valiente renuncia a encabezar la candidatura de IU al Ayuntamiento de Madrid

El tercer teniente de Alcalde de Madrid y portavoz de IU Madrid, Mauricio Valiente, ha anunciado este martes que renuncia a encabezar la candidatura de IU al Ayuntamiento de Madrid justo después de saberse que las bases de IU Madrid han decidido no confluir con Podemos en las próximas elecciones autonómicas en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Valiente ha publicado en Twitter una carta en la que asegura que "la senda de la fragmentación de la izquierda es un peligro tanto para nuestra organización como para el conjunto de la ciudadanía madrileña".
Una decisión de las bases de IU Madrid que "pone en riesgo la fortaleza institucional de IU, a la vez que abre el peor escenario con el peligro de la derecha y la extrema derecha en los Gobiernos de nuestra Comunidad". Por eso, y asegurando que respeta la decisión de los militantes y simpatizantes, considera que "es el momento de actuar con coherencia y respeto democrático".
Valiente añade que "este paso no afecta a mi compromiso con el conjunto de la organización ni a mis responsabilidades en IU y en el PCE, que seguiré desempeñando con la mayor entrega y lealtad".
Con agradecimiento a la militancia de IU y por coherencia democrática, os expongo las razones de mi renuncia a encabezar la candidatura de IU al Ayuntamiento de Madrid pic.twitter.com/3PnFmZdaK7— Mauricio Valiente🔻 (@mvalienteots) 26 de marzo de 2019
