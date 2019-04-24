Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Mentira debate Atresmedia Es mentira que la luz haya "subido hoy el 23%", como ha dicho Casado

En el primer trimestre del año el precio de la energía aumentó un 3% únicamente en el mercado mayorista, al que Casado se refiere sin citarlo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Casado y Rivera, antes del debate de Atresmedia. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Casado y Rivera, antes del debate de Atresmedia. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Esta es la mentira

El candidato del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha afirmado que “la luz ha subido hoy el 23%".

Esta es la verdad

La luz no sube “hoy el 23%”. En el primer trimestre del año el precio de la energía aumentó un 3% únicamente en el mercado mayorista, al que Casado se refiere sin citarlo y omite también la tarifa semirregulada del PVPC, que ha subido un 10,3% en la primera quincena de abril.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad