Mentira debate Atresmedia Es mentira lo que dice Pablo Casado sobre la subida del diésel de Sánchez

El candidato del PP, Pablo Casado, quiso ayudarse con un gráfico para denunciar una subida de los impuestos del carburante diésel “planteada” por el PSOE, un incremento, a su juicio, “del 31%”.

El gráfico que ha mostrado Casado durante el debate sobre los supuestos impuestos del carburante diésel.

Esta es la mentira

Esta es la verdad

El PSOE no se ha planteado subir los impuestos del diésel un 31%, como ha tratado de explicar Casado gráficamente. El Gobierno de Sánchez refleja en un borrador de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado una subida de “los gasóleos para uso general” a 345 euros por cada mil litros. Teniendo en cuenta que actualmente son 307 euros, el incremento para todos los ”gasóleos de uso general” sería de un 12,38%, muy lejos de ese 31% que cita el líder popular.

