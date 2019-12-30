Mutua Madrileña, investigada por contratar a Villarejo 

El juez Manuel García Castellón abre una pieza para investigar varios pagos irregulares de Mutua Madrileña al comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo. En total, se habría hecho un pago de 16.000 euros.
Según adelanta El Confidencial, los agentes de la Policía Nacional que trabajan en la operación Tándem encontraron documentación que relacionaban a Villarejo y a la aseguradora.
Este este medio recoge que la empresa encargó a Villarejo que investigara a tres directivos de Mutua Madrileña para averiguar su solvencia o lealtad. Sin embargo, Villarejo tenía condición de funcionario en activo de la Policía, por lo que no podía recibir dinero de empresas privadas.
