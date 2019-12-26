El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, mantuvo el lunes su primera reunión formal con líderes de ERC en el contexto de la investidura del socialista Pedro Sánchez, cuya formación ha pilotado las negociaciones con los republicanos para lograr su abstención.
Según han informado a EFE fuentes conocedoras de la reunión, el líder de la coalición Unidas Podemos se entrevistó el lunes 23 en el Congreso con el presidente de ERC en el Parlament de Catalunya, Sergi Sabrià, y con la diputada Carolina Telechea.
Hasta el momento, Podemos había mantenido conversaciones informales con líderes republicanos, pero siempre desde un segundo plano, porque el mismo Iglesias aseguró que eran los socialistas quienes pilotarían esa negociación, en la que él contribuiría si se consideraba necesario.
Fue el primer "cara a cara" entre Podemos y ERC
El encuentro de este lunes fue el primer "cara a cara" entre Podemos y ERC y en él no se alcanzó ningún acuerdo concreto. Además de la investidura se abordaron otras cuestiones, como los posibles acuerdos presupuestarios en Cataluña, después del paso conjunto con los comunes para aprobar los acuerdos fiscales en ese territorio.
La confluencia catalana ha mantenido abiertas vías de diálogo con los republicanos, y el propio portavoz en el Congreso, Jaume Asens, calificó ese acuerdo fiscal alcanzado por su formación en Catalunya como una "pista de aterrizaje" para la investidura.
