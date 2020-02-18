Estás leyendo: Nuevos documentos arrojan más dudas sobre la fortuna del rey Juan Carlos I

Público

LOS NEGOCIOS DEL REY EMÉRITO Nuevos documentos arrojan más dudas sobre la fortuna del rey Juan Carlos I

El primo del monarca emérito Álvaro de Orleans cobró por una operación financiera 50 millones de euros que acabaron en una cuenta opaca a la que tenía acceso el rey, según ha publicado 'The Telegraph'.

El rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, durante la capilla ardiente de Pérez Rubalcaba el pasado mayo. / Europa Press
madrid

público

El primo del rey emérito, hombre de confianza para sus negocios, Álvaro de Orleans, cobró cerca de 50 millones de euros por ejercer como intermediario en la venta del Banco Zaragozano a Barclays en el año 2003, según ha publicado The Telegraph. El dinero de aquella operación acabó en una cuenta suiza a la que tenía acceso el rey emérito, según unos documentos a los que ha tenido acceso el mismo medio.

Con esta revelación aumentan las dudas sobre la procedencia de la fortuna de Juan Carlos I, que ha sido acusado de acumular una suma de dinero secreta en distintas cuentas suizas bajo el nombre de su primo.

En concreto, la comisión que cobró Álvaro de Orleans por dicho negocio alcanzaría prácticamente los 50 millones de euros, a pesar de que en el momento que se realizó la transacción el Banco Zaragozano no gozaba de una buena salud financiera. 

Además, en dicha operación, también intervinieron otros dos empresarios amigos íntimos del rey emérito, Alberto Alcocer y Alberto Cortina. Los dos eran presidentes y miembros del Consejo de Administración de la entidad financiera.

La amiga del monarca Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein denunció en unas grabaciones que salieron a la luz el mes de julio de 2018 que el monarca mantiene bienes y cuentas opacas en Suiza. El sindicato de técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha) pidió investigar esta cuestión después de que la Agencia Tributaria descarase al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Diego De Egea que el monarca emérito tuviera cuentas en el extranjero a su nombre.

selección público

