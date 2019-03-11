Público
Operación Catalunya Villarejo cobró del Ministerio de Interior para investigar a líderes independentistas 

El excomisario recibió importantes sumas de dinero de fondos reservados con el fin de obtener información confidencial sobre los dirigentes catalanes independentistas, en el marco de la 'operación Catalunya'. 

José Manuel Villarejo y Eugenio Pino | EFE

El excomisario de Policía José Manuel Villarejo cobró importantes sumas de dinero de fondos reservados con el fin de obtener información confidencial sobre los dirigentes independentistas, en el marco de la operación Catalunya, iniciada cuando Jorge Fernández Díaz se encontraba al frente del departamento del Ministerio de Interior. 

Según publica este lunes La Vanguardia, el excomisario formó parte de la denominada policía patriótica, ideada por Eugenio Pino en 2012, para tratar de evitar una escalada del independentismo en Catalunya a través del cerco judicial a sus dirigentes. 

Villarejo entró a formar parte de la llamada policía patriótica en el mismo 2012, cuando el gobierno de Artur Mas decidió ponerse al frente de un creciente movimiento independentista en Catalunya. En una grabación, el exfuncionario señala que recibió varios pagos del entonces jefe de asuntos internos de la Policía, Marcelino Martín Blas, para que investigara a varios dirigentes catalanes.

En las pesquisas de la llamada operación Catalunya, se revela que el Ministerio del Interior habría ideado una estrategia con el fin de debilitar a los artífices del movimiento independentista, principalmente por corrupción, mediante varias investigaciones lideradas por el excomisario.

En palabras de Villarejo, declaradas por el mismo excomisario a alguien de su confianza en febrero de 2017, le habrían pagado “mucha pasta” para llevar a cabo dichas investigaciones. 

Esta conversación, recogida en una grabación a la que ha tenido acceso la unidad de asuntos internos de la Policía, ha sido analizada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y la Audiencia Nacional con el fin de investigar el entramado de la organización criminal encabezada por Villarejo, en el marco del caso Tándem.

Tras ser detenido en noviembre del 2017, Villarejo reconoció en su primer interrogatorio ante la jueza de la Audiencia Nacional, Carmen Lamela, su participación en las labores de investigación para el Ministerio del Interior.

