Orgullo Madrid Díaz Ayuso dice que el Orgullo no debe ir a la Casa de Campo porque van "muchas familias"

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid se ha referido así a la propuesta del candidato de Vox al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, de expulsar este evento del centro de Madrid.

07/05/2019.- La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presenta, este martes en la sede del partido, un manifiesto electoral de cara a las elecciones del 26 de mayo EFE/Fernando Alvarado Crédito: EFE

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha asegurado este jueves que no cree que la Casa de Campo sea el "sitio" para albergar el Orgullo Gay, puesto que es "escenario de las familias durante el fin de semana".

En una entrevista con el periódico digital Madridiario, Díaz Ayuso se ha referido así a la propuesta del candidato de Vox al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, de llevar el Orgullo Gay a la Casa de Campo con un contrato de responsabilidad para que los organizadores paguen la limpieza.

Tras reconocer no le gustan "esas propuestas", la aspirante del PP a presidir la región madrileña ha señalado que la Casa de Campo es un "bien patrimonial", así como "escenario de las familias" y "de los que van a hacer deporte" durante le fin de semana. "Cada fiesta tiene su afán en Madrid, todos cabemos en Madrid y yo no creo que esos sean los problemas que tienen la ciudad ni la comunidad", ha agregado.

