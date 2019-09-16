PACMA elige a Laura Duarte como nueva presidenta del partido

PACMA ha elegido como nueva presidenta de la formación a Laura Duarte, que hasta ahora había sido portavoz del partido y candidata en las últimas elecciones generales, según ha informado la formación.
La Asamblea General del PACMA eligió el pasado sábado 14 de septiembre su nueva Junta Directiva, nombrando a Duarte como nueva presidenta. Duarte que sustituye a Silvia Barquero, que durante casi seis años ha ocupado la presidencia y que no continuará formando parte de la Junta Directiva.
Junto a Duarte, Raquel Aguilar, hasta ahora coordinadora de Valencia, será la vicepresidenta. Ana Belén Martín, que fue coordinadora de Madrid y actualmente es una de las responsables territoriales del partido, ocupará la Secretaría. El tesorero será Alberto Bermejo y el coordinador de Córdoba, Javier Luna, será vocal de la Junta Directiva.
"Afrontamos la etapa que se abre con ilusión y fuerza para seguir trabajando incansablemente por la defensa de los animales en España. Seguiremos consolidando a PACMA como la entidad animalista de referencia en la lucha por los derechos de los animales en nuestro país, continuando el trabajo intachable del anterior equipo, liderado por Silvia Barquero, a quien solo podemos agradecer", ha asegurado Duarte.
