La entrada de EH Bildu en la Mesa del Parlamento de Navarra es el principal escollo en las negociaciones que están llevando a cabo Geroa Bai, PSN, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra para la constitución del Legislativo foral este miércoles.
En esas conversaciones, Geroa Bai se ha postulado para presidir el Parlamento y ha planteado que EH Bildu tenga una secretaría en la Mesa de la Cámara. El PSN ha aceptado la primera parte del planteamiento, es decir, que Geroa Bai asuma la Presidencia, pero no la segunda, ya que no quiere a EH Bildu en la Mesa, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de los partidos.
Este martes por la mañana se ha producido una reunión entre Geroa Bai, PSN, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra sin que se haya producido acuerdo y los contactos se mantendrán a lo largo del día, en la víspera de que este miércoles, a partir de las 11 horas, se constituya el Parlamento de Navarra.
Tras el resultado de las elecciones del 26 de mayo, la suma de PSN, Geroa Bai, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra daría 23 escaños, mientras que Navarra Suma tiene 20 escaños y EH Bildu, siete.
Un acuerdo entre PSN, Geroa Bai, Podemos e I-E les garantiza el control de tres de los cinco puestos en la Mesa del Parlamento, la presidencia, una vicepresidencia y una secretaria. Los otros dos puestos (una vicepresidencia y otra secretaría) serían para Navarra Suma.
En el marco de estas negociaciones, Geroa Bai ha propuesto que EH Bildu tenga un puesto en la mesa y ha explicado que para ello no sería necesario que el PSN diera su apoyo a la formación abertzale. Sería suficiente con que Geroa Bai, EH Bildu Podemos e I-E sumaran sus votos. Geroa Bai considera que este planteamiento contribuiría a generar "estabilidad" para un hipotético nuevo Gobierno.
Sin embargo, el PSN se mantiene reticente al planteamiento de que EH Bildu entre en la Mesa. Los socialistas quieren tener dos puestos en la Mesa, una vicepresidencia y una secretaria.
