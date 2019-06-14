Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pactos PP y Cs cierran un acuerdo para sumar mayorías en municipios y Consells de las Islas Baleares

Los partidos han subrayado que se trata de un marco para "articular mayorías para garantizar la gobernabilidad de instituciones".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
PP y Cs cierran un acuerdo para sumar mayorías en municipios y Consells de las Islas Baleares. Europa Press

El acuerdo incluye fomentar medidas de reactivación económica basadas en la reducción de impuestos. Europa Press

PP y Ciudadanos han cerrado en Baleares un acuerdo programático de diez puntos como "paso previo" para alcanzar pactos de gobierno en municipios y Consells de las islas. En este sentido, han subrayado que "no se trata de un pacto de actuación conjunta para hacer oposición en el Parlament", donde el PSIB tiene mayoría con sus socios de izquierda, sino un marco para "articular mayorías para garantizar la gobernabilidad de instituciones".

El acuerdo incluye, entre otros aspectos, exigir la parte fiscal del Régimen Especial de Baleares (REB) dentro de 2019, fomentar medidas de reactivación económica basadas en la reducción de impuestos, promover las modalidades insulares y defender que el catalán sea un mérito y no un requisito en la función pública.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad