Los pensionistas perderán un 50% de las subidas de los dos últimos ejercicios en 2020

La ruptura de las negociaciones en el Pacto de Toledo y la ausencia de unos Presupuestos del Estado, sumado a la inexistencia de un decreto ley para la reforma de las pensiones, generan incertidumbre sobre la revalorización del próximo año.

Los pensionistas vascos han retomado hoy en el arenal bilbaíno sus movilizaciones para reclamar unas pensiones 'dignas' tras las fiestas navideñas. EFE/Luis Tejido

Los pensionistas perderán en 2020 un 50% del poder adquisitivo que han conservado durante los dos últimos años. Esta situación sólo se produciría en el escenario actual, es decir, ante la ausencia de unos Presupuestos del Estado en firme que incluyan la revalorización de las pensiones para los próximos ejercicios, tal y como estaba especificado en las cuentas que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez pretendía aprobar. También influye la ruptura de las negociaciones del Pacto de Toledo, que tampoco se votarán en el Congreso debido a la falta de consenso, tal y como explica Eleconomista.es.

Para que el mantenimiento del poder adquisitivo se mantenga de cara al año 2020, se tendría que dar un incremento de las cuantías de las pensiones equivalentes al 1,7%, un porcentaje similar al que se ha aplicado durante los dos últimos ejercicios. Cabe recordar que dichas subidas, aprobadas tras el acuerdo del PP y el PNV, tenían carácter bianual. Sin una norma específica, la subida de 2020 volvería a ser del 0,25%.

La incertidumbre en la situación actual viene dada tras la aprobación del Real Decreto Ley 28/2018. En el borrador del texto, el Gobierno aludió a la vinculación de las pensiones con la evolución de la inflación de manera permanente. Dicha cláusula finalmente se abolió y fue sustituida por otra que reflejaba la subida de las pensiones de los ejercicios de 2017 y 2018 como excepcionales en lo que se instaba a los partidos a encontrar una fórmula de revalorización en espacios como el del Pacto de Toledo. 

