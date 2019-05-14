Esta es la mentira
El candidato del PSOE al Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha asegurado que en la capital "hay más de 160.000 viviendas vacías", al parecer apoyándose en datos del INE, que le ofrecerían a Hernández un total de "162.935 viviendas vacías" en Madrid. Pero no es así y esos datos no son ciertos.
Esta es la verdad
No hay "más de 160.000 viviendas vacías" en Madrid y la cifra de 162.935 casas sin moradores no la real, como ha afirmado Pepe Hernández. En Madrid, con los últimos datos del INE sobre el Censo de Población y Viviendas en las manos, que son de 2011, existen 153.101 viviendas vacías. Estos datos casi se corresponden con los de 2018 que maneja la Empresa Municipal de la Vivienda y Suelo (EMVS) de Madrid, que mencionan 153.095 hogares vacíos en la ciudad, una diferencia de solo seis viviendas que, en cualquier caso, no llegan a las 160.000 de las que habla Hernández. Ambas cifras citadas sobre datos oficiales son más bajas de la que menciona el candidato socialista al Ayuntamiento. Por lo tanto, no hay más de 160.000 viviendas vacías en Madrid, hay algunos miles menos.
