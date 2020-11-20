Estás leyendo: Sánchez avanza una "revolución administrativa" para facilitar el acceso a los fondos europeos

Sánchez avanza una "revolución administrativa" para facilitar el acceso a los fondos europeos

Se aprobará en diciembre en Consejo de Ministros y afectará a la ley de contratos del Estado, a la ley de subvenciones y a la agilización de todos los trámites  con la Administración. También anuncia una nueva Ley de Formación Profesional.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y las vicepresidentas Nadia Calviño, Carmen Calvo, Teresa Ribera, y Pablo Iglesias, durante una reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este viernes una "revolución administrativa" con el objetivo de facilitar el acceso a los fondos europeos dentro del Plan de Reconstrucción. 

Sánchez indicó que esta revolución incluirá cambios en la ley de contratos del Estado, en los contratos públicos, en la ley de subvenciones y, además, se agilizarán todos los tramites con la Administración. 

Además, Sánchez anunció que el siguiente objetivo del Gobierno, tras la reforma educativa aprobada el jueves por el Congreso, será aprobar una nueva ley par la Formación Profesional.

