La Policía belga abre un proceso sancionador por la concentración de Arrimadas en Waterloo

Los dos agentes de policía que presenciaron el acto han comunicado tres infracciones al ayuntamiento.

Arrimadas, enfrente de la casa de Puigdemont en Waterloo.

"La República no existe, Puigdemont". Era la pancarta que Inés Arrimadas y parte de los miembros de Ciudadanos sujetaron el pasado sábado en Waterloo, frente a la casa del expresident. El acto no pasó desapercibido en España, pero tampoco en Bélgica. Tanto es así, que la Policía belga ha abierto un proceso sancionador por tres infracciones durante la concentración.

Las autoridades policiales locales especifican, según informa Ara.cat, que la manifestación no tenía ningún tipo de autorización, por lo que se vieron obligados a abrir un "proceso verbal" por haber ocupado la vía e impedir la circulación de los ciudadanos.

La segunda infracción señalada por los agentes tiene que ver con el ruido del generador eléctrico instalado frente a la casa de Puigdemont, que, "sin ninguna necesidad legítima", perturbó "la tranquilidad de los habitantes".

Por último, se ha notificado una tercera infracción por el mal estacionamiento de un vehículo. Sin embargo, las autoridades no han confirmado que fuera de alguien de Ciudadanos.

