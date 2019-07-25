El PP da el ultimátum a Ciudadanos en Madrid: éste es el acuerdo a tres con Vox

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha sostenido este jueves que la última modificación que han realizado desde su formación del documento de Vox es un texto "para empezar en Madrid" y ha reclamado a Ciudadanos y Vox "estabilidad".
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, la candidata del PP ha pedido que ambas formaciones sean "la certeza ante tanta incertidumbre provocada por la izquierda". "Debemos dar respuesta a los ciudadanos, no podemos estar en manos de gobierno en funciones, bloqueos...", ha sostenido.
El PP ha propuesto para este viernes una reunión con estas dos formaciones con el objetivo de "conseguir" un gobierno la próxima semana. La base del encuentro sería el resultado del documento presentado por Vox, en el que recogieron sus propuestas, pero con las modificaciones que ha hecho el PP en los últimos días.
Entre otros puntos, han eliminado los que recogían la derogación de los artículos de las leyes LGTBI, la supresión de consejerías o el asegurarse que ningún menor extranjeros no acompañado ingresa en un centro de menores sin que haya sido determinada su edad "de forma fehaciente".
De llegar a producirse la cita sería el segundo encuentro a tres entre los partidos, después de la fallido reunión para intentar reconvertir el pleno sin candidato.
Además, coincidiría con el día de votación de la investidura del 'popular' Fernando López Miras en la Región de Murcia, quien también necesita los votos de Vox para gobernar en coalición con Ciudadanos.
