La número uno del PP al Congreso por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha cuestionado este miércoles la nueva estrategia de Pablo Casado tras el batacazo en las elecciones del domingo, y que pasa por virar el discurso del partido hacia el centro.

"No sé qué es esto de las vueltas al centro o las moderaciones que oigo por otro lado. Defender el Estado constitucional y la democracia con coraje y valentía y plantar cara al nacionalismo no es falta de moderación. Es simplemente llamar a las cosas por su nombre", ha afirmado en una entrevista en el programa Herrera en Cope de la Cope.

"Ahora hay todo tipo de debates muy sofisticados sobre lo que hay que hacer o no hacer, y yo no me considero capaz de encontrar un rumbo que otros parece que sí", ha añadido sobre el giro que el presidente de los conservadores dio este martes de cara a intentar mejorar los resultados en las elecciones autonómicas, municipales y europeas del 26 de mayo.

Álvarez de Toledo, por su parte, opina que el PP debe intentar reagrupar a Ciudadanos y a Vox bajo el PP: "Más que volantazos, hay que encontrar el ritmo y seguir con el plan de reconstrucción del gran proyecto de centro derecha en España. Si miramos las cosas con distancia, eso es lo que va a haber que hacer. El PP tiene que hacer un proyecto político propio y probablemente nuevo, mirando la situación política contemporánea y saber dónde estamos y qué es lo que podemos hacer. Pero con una aspiración de reagrupación del espacio".

El PP apostará por un nuevo lema de cara a las elecciones autonómicas: "Centrados en tu futuro", idea muy parecida a la de la campaña de Rajoy en 2011, "Centrados en ti", y que quiere ser reflejo de la nueva estrategia que piensa adoptar Casado y que pasa por recolocar al PP en el centro.

"Queda claro que es falso que en España haya tres derechas. Era un opción falsaria, hay otro partido de extrema derecha, que es Vox, y un partido que, como mucho, está en el centro izquierda [Ciudadanos], facilitando el gobierno de Pedro Sánchez", afirmó el líder del PP este martes, en la primera vez que se refería a Vox como "extrema derecha".