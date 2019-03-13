El PP plantea retrasar la expulsión de mujeres migrantes sin papeles que den a su hijo en adopción

El Partido Popular plantea retrasar la expulsión de mujeres migrantes sin papeles que den a sus hijos en adopción. La medida entra dentro de la propuesta de "ley de apoyo a la maternidad" anunciada por Pablo Casado el pasado sábado.
La propuesta consiste en dar "un blindaje temporal" durante el periodo de gestación a las mujeres "que quieran dar su hijo en adopción", aseguran fuentes del PP, citadas por Newtral. "Las mujeres gozarían de toda la protección y garantías en igualdad de condiciones que las mujeres que viven en situación regular en España", inciden, según recoge la plataforma.
Fuentes de los conservadores consultadas por Público insisten en que "es falso que el PP proponga no expulsar a mujeres a cambio de que entreguen en adopción a sus hijos. Esto es, literalmente, una barbaridad". Desde el partido aseguran que la medida que plantean ya existe con "éxito" en la Comunidad de Madrid.
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, anunció el sábado en la clausura de la Convención de Familia e Igualdad del partido en Cartagena (Murcia) que aprobaría una "ley de apoyo a la maternidad" en caso de ganar las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
Casado centró su discurso en torno al reto demográfico al que se enfrenta España, en un momento en el que, según dijo, hay más defunciones que nacimientos y una de las tasas más bajas de fertilidad del mundo desarrollado, algo que supone "un problema para el Estado de Bienestar y el futuro de las pensiones, que puede desbaratar el futuro de la sociedad".
El líder del PP atribuyó este descenso de la natalidad a que cada año "de cada cinco embarazos uno se interrumpe", por lo que propuso que las instituciones "pongan recursos a favor de quien decide seguir adelante con el embarazo libremente para que se encuentren con medidas sociales a su disposición".
