Mossos El PP propone controlar a los Mossos modificando la Ley de Seguridad Nacional

Insta al Gobierno a que dicte un Real Decreto que declare que en Catalunya existe una situación de interés para la seguridad nacional y que nombre a una "autoridad funcional" que tenga competencias para dirigir las acciones que procedan "en materia de seguridad y orden público". 

Ignacio Cosidó (izquierda) y Pablo Casado. / EDU PARRA (EP)

Ignacio Cosidó (izquierda), Pablo Casado y otros miembros del PP, en el Senado. / EDU PARRA (EP)

El Grupo Parlamentario Popular insta al Gobierno a que dicte un Real Decreto que declare que en Catalunya existe una situación de interés para la seguridad nacional y que nombre a una "autoridad funcional" que tenga competencias para dirigir las acciones que procedan "en materia de seguridad y orden público". Propone así usar la Ley de Seguridad Nacional para intervenir los Mossos por la situación en Catalunya.

El PP ha registrado este lunes una moción para ser debatida el 18 de diciembre en el pleno del Senado en el que instará así al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez a que en virtud de la Ley de Seguridad Nacional dicte ese Real Decreto.

El portavoz del Grupo Popular, Ignacio Cosidó, ha explicado que sería una forma de actuación inmediata para enderezar la situación de inseguridad que se está registrando en Cataluña y sin tener que esperar a la aplicación del artículo 155 que exigiría una tramitación mas larga.

