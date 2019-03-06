El PP solicita a la Junta Electoral Central suspender las ruedas de prensa del Consejo de Ministros

El PP ha solicitado ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) suspender las ruedas de prensa posteriores a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros durante el periodo electoral que se inició ayer, en lo que pueda referirse a "medidas electoralistas" con la aprobación de los decretos leyes que prevé el Gobierno.
También reclaman suspender cualquier "clase de publicidad y divulgación, por los medios que sean", que se dé a la aprobación de estas normativas de carácter social ya que el PP considera que es un acto prohibido por la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (Loreg).
En su escrito, presentado este martes ante la JEC, el PP pide que se aperciba al Gobierno sobre la posibilidad de ser sancionado en caso de incumplimiento con una multa de entre 300 y 3.000 euros, según contempla el artículo 153.2 de la Loreg.
Los populares plantean esta reclamación electoral contra el Gobierno y su presidente, Pedro Sánchez, porque creen que incumple la ley "al aprobar y difundir en toda clase de medios institucionales y redes sociales la aprobación de unos decretos leyes de marcado contenido político y social". Estos decretos "van a influir de forma electoral en el criterio a tomar por los electores" de cara a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, según el PP.
El PP afirma que la Loreg prohíbe cualquier acto de los poderes públicos que contenga alusiones a las realizaciones o los logros obtenidos desde la convocatoria de elecciones hasta la celebración de las mismas. Y asegura que esta "campaña de aprobaciones y difusiones" de los decretos leyes por parte del Gobierno "tiene un claro tinte electoralista", además de que "no son imprescindibles" para la salvaguarda del interés, tal y como exige una de las instrucciones de la JEC.
Además, apuntan en su escrito que "distintos líderes" del PSOE han mostrado estos días su "preocupación" por la forma de convalidar estos decretos en la Diputación Permanente del Congreso al estar disueltas las Cortes por la convocatoria electoral, y que podrían ser "denunciados" por vulnerar la Loreg.
