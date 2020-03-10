madridActualizado:
La concentración de Jusapol sigue generando polémica, incluso una semana después. Los diputados Ana Vázquez, Carlos Rojas e Isabel Borrego -esta última tiene fiebre, según detallan fuentes del PP- acudieron al acto organizado frente al Congreso en representación del PP y allí estuvieron con policías que también acompañaron al secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, que fue a trasladar su apoyo organización policial. El ultraderechista ha dado positivo en coronavirus, lo que ha provocado que el resto de diputados se su formación se encuentre en cuarentena y se haya suspendido el pleno previsto para esta semana.
Los conservadores se muestran ahora "preocupados" tras compartir espacio con el diputado en la concentración y también en la Cámara Baja, donde Ortega Smith estuvo el martes. "El Congreso es el sitio perfecto donde recibir y propagar virus", señala una voz del grupo 'popular' en conversación con Público. "Luego los repartimos de forma equidistante por todas las provincias de donde venimos".
El partido presidido por Santiago Abascal ha pedido "perdón" a través de la cuenta oficial de la formación en Twitter tras celebrar la Asamblea General Ordinaria en Vistalegre, donde se reunieron 9.000 personas y en la que Ortega Smith participó, dando la mano a los allí presentes sin ningún tipo de medida restrictiva.
"Entendimos que habría sido irresponsable generar alarma suspendiendo un acto público mientras el resto del país seguía funcionando con normalidad", alega Vox en su comunicado, si bien reconoce que "fue un error por el que pedimos perdón".
