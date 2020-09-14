Presos, política social y cuestión territorial: los focos de EH Bildu para apoyar los Presupuestos

bilbao
Mano tendida y condiciones sobre la mesa. EH Bildu no descarta dar su respaldo a los Presupuestos del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, para lo cual ya mantiene contactos con representantes del Ejecutivo. En esas reuniones, la coalición abertzale lleva bajo el brazo tres asuntos concretos: "solucionar el debate territorial", "impulsar las políticas sociales" y "dar solución a la política penitenciaria".
Estos puntos han sido expuestos por EH Bildu durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este lunes en Donostia, donde se ha reunido la mesa política de la formación soberanista para analizar su posición ante las Cuentas del Ejecutivo. "Nuestra predisposición es de hablar, negociar y en su caso acordar los presupuestos", afirmó el coordinador de la coalición, Arnaldo Otegi.
"Estamos dispuestos a dialogar y a acordar, y así se lo transmití a Sánchez en la reunión que tuvimos hace unos días", dijo por su parte la portavoz de EH Bildu en el Congreso, Mertxe Aizpurua, quien subrayó que ya están manteniendo contactos con el Ejecutivo para tratar de alcanzar un acuerdo.
Tras destacar que durante los próximos días "va a haber más contactos", Aizpurua indicó que la semana próxima se producirá una reunión con la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo "para hablar de Presupuestos".
Temas de negociación
Por su parte, Otegi subrayó que en esa negociación "está en juego si se sigue apostando por el bloque que propició la moción de censura". "Estamos hablando qué dirección va a tomar el Estado español en los próximos años, si entran o no otros agentes políticos", subrayó el político abertzale.
Tanto en los contactos previos como en la reunión formal con Calvo, EH Bildu incidirá en la necesidad de resolver la cuestión territorial y la política penitenciaria, así como impulsar políticas sociales. Serán precisamente esos tres criterios los que guiarán la negociación de la formación abertzale con el Gobienro.
