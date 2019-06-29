Público
Pride! Barcelona Activistas hacen pintadas y paran un autobús de Ciudadanos en el Orgullo de Barcelona

"Fuera fascistas. LGTBI en lucha", dicen los grafitis, que han sido trazados entre gritos de "No pasarán". 

Bus de Cs con pintadas de camino al orgullo de Barcelona | @ARRAN_JOVENT

Un grupo de activistas ha parado este sábado en la plaza Universitat un autobús de Cs que iba a participar en la manifestación del Orgullo de Barcelona y han hecho pintadas en el vehículo: "Fuera fascistas. LGTBI en lucha". Los activistas han rodeado el bus, han realizado las pintadas y han gritado "No pasarán" y "Fuera fascistas de nuestros barrios", tras lo que el autobús ha tenido que dar la vuelta.

Este incidente se ha producido después de que las entidades organizadoras del Orgullo de Barcelona hayan denegado a Cs participar en la manifestación, algo que el partido ha lamentado. El líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, ha asegurado este sábado, en un apunte en Twitter, que "totalitarios" han atacado el bus de su partido.

Rivera ha sostenido que estos activistas "con su violencia, insultos y amenazas contra Cs nunca conseguirán nada más que quedar retratados", y ha subrayado que su formación es el partido de los valientes y de la igualdad.

