bilbao
Vidas que acaban encerradas. Muertes que llegan bajo candado. Historias que no siempre trascienden y, en muchos casos, se cierran de forma inconclusa. Según datos oficiales del Gobierno, en 2019 murieron en las cárceles españolas 194 presos –185 hombres y nueve mujeres–. A finales de diciembre pasado había en las prisiones regidas por Instituciones Penitenciarias –exceptuando Cataluña, con las cárceles transferidas– un total de 50.129 reclusos.
La respuesta enviada por el Ejecutivo al representante abertzale describe, centro a centro –sin incluir las cárceles catalanas–, el número de fallecimientos. En ese contexto, el informe permite conocer que los centros penitenciarios donde más muertes se produjeron en 2019 fueron los de Araba y Córdoba, con cinco muertes en cada uno de ellos.
Detrás figuran Castellón 2, Alicante 2 y Alicante Cumplimiento, con cuatro presos muertos. En el caso de Alicante Cumplimiento fueron, en concreto, tres hombres y una mujer. Las otras tres presas mujeres fallecieron en los centros de Alcalá de Guadaira, Ávila y en el Hospital Psiquiátrico Penitenciario de Alicante.
Se destaca además que enero fue el mes de 2019 en el que se registró una mayor cantidad de muertes –hubo, en total, 26–, seguido de diciembre, con 24. No hubo mes del año en el que no se produjeran muertes en los centros penitenciarios españoles.
El informe del Gobierno también proporciona datos sobre los intervalos de edades en los que se encontraban los fallecidos. 44 de ellos tenían entre 36 y 45 años, mientras que 55 estaban entre los 46 y los 55 años. Otros 35 tenían entre 21 y 30 años, mientras que siete se ubicaban en la franja de edad que va de los 76 a los 85 años.
Sin datos sobre las causas
En cuanto a las causas, el Ejecutivo señala que "en el momento actual no se dispone de la totalidad de la información de autopsias, informes toxicológicos o informes hospitalarios que determinen la causa definitiva de todos los fallecimientos".
En 2018, que se cerró con 50.521 personas presas en las cárceles españolas –una cifra superior a la de 2019– se habían registrado 210 fallecimientos en prisión.
