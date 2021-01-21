Estás leyendo: El PSC ganaría las elecciones catalanas gracias al 'efecto Illa', según el CIS

El PSC sería el partido más votado, con una estimación de voto del 23.9% y entre 30 y 35 escaños, tras el cual se situaría ERC, con un 20,6% y entre 31 y 33 escaños.

El ministro de Sanidad y secretario de organización del PSC, Salvador Illa (i), acompañado del secretario general del PSC, Miquel Iceta (d). Quique García / EFE

El PSC ganaría las próximas elecciones autonómicas en Catalunya tras anunciar que el todavía ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, será su cabeza de lista, según se recoge en un sondeo dado a conocer este jueves por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

El trabajo de campo de este sondeo fue realizado del 2 al 15 de enero a partir de 4.100 entrevistas telefónicas, mientras que el anuncio de Illa como candidato del PSC se realizó el pasado 30 de diciembre.

De acuerdo con este sondeo, el PSC sería el partido más votado, con una estimación de voto del 23.9% y entre 30 y 35 escaños, tras el cual se situaría ERC, con un 20,6% y entre 31 y 33 escaños.

La tercera formación sería Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) con un 12,5% y entre 20 y 27 escaños. Posteriormente se situarían Ciudadanos, con un 9,6% y de 13 a 15 escaños; En Comú Podem, con un 9,7% y de 9 a 12 escaños; y la CUP, con un 6% y de 8 a 11 diputados.

El sondeo del CIS contempla que Vox entraría en el Parlamento catalán con un 6,6% y de 6 a 10 parlamentarios, tras el cual se situaría el PP, con un 5,8% y 7 parlamentarios.

