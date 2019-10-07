La alcaldesa socialista de Móstoles, Noelia Posse, ya no solo tiene que hacer frente a las voces críticas de su partido y la oposición, sino que ahora pueden que también tenga que hacer lo propio con la justicia. El juez Pablo Ruz, al frente del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Móstoles (Madrid), ha remitido al Decanato la declaración como testigo de la alcaldesa de Móstoles, Noelia Posse, en una causa por delitos de prevaricación y malversación para que se investigue si cometió un delito de falso testimonio, según informan fuentes jurídicas.
Tras apreciar el instructor que pudo incurrir en este delito, ha procedido a deducir testimonio contra la alcaldesa de esta localidad madrileño, cuestionada en las últimas semanas por varios nombramientos a dedo de personas de su entorno familiar.
De este modo, el caso recaerá ahora sobre un juzgado y deberá decidir si investiga lo remitido por el juez instructor, según las mismas fuentes. En concreto, según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser, el juez Ruz investiga una denuncia del exdirector de Hacienda en esta localidad madrileña por delitos de malversación y prevaricación durante los años de gobierno de Posse.
Recientemente, el PSOE ha acordado abrir un expediente a la alcaldesa por varios nombramientos a dedo, intentando acallar así las voces internas del partido que pedían su dimisión. Además, este mismo lunes Más Madrid Ganar Móstoles, socio de Gobierno de la alcaldesa de esa localidad madrileña, ha decidido dejar el Gobierno, por lo que la regidora socialista se queda en minoría. Sin embargo, Noelia Posse ya ha manifestado que, por ahora, descarta apartarse del cargo.
