Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La renovación del CGPJ se retrasa después de que PSOE y Podemos retiren sus firmas del acuerdo

Ambas formaciones han anunciado su decisión después de que el PP rompiera el pacto a última hora de la noche de este martes. La votación del nombramiento de los vocales estaba prevista para el pleno de este jueves.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Borrell (i) y el diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián (fondo.-d), durante la sesión de control al Gobierno. El portavoz de ERC ha sido expulsado hoy del pleno del Congreso por la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Ana Pastor,

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Borrell y el diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián (fondo.-d), durante la sesión de control al Gobierno. El portavoz de ERC ha sido expulsado hoy del pleno del Congreso por la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Ana Pastor, tras ser llamado al orden por tres veces al protagonizar un duro rifirrafe con el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell. Entre otras cosas, Rufián ha llamado "fascista" a Borrell y se ha levantado del escaño en varias ocasiones para interrumpir la intervención del ministro.- EFE/Javier Lizón

PSOE y Podemos han retirado sus firmas del dictamen para incluir en el Pleno de este jueves la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial. Las dos formaciones han anunciado sus posiciones después de que el PP rompiera el pacto a última hora del lunes. Con la retirada de firmas de los tres grupos proponentes, la votación se cae del orden del día

El acuerdo para decidir la renovación del CGPJ se retrasa ante la falta de un consenso que la semana pasada ya se daba por hecho. La filtración de un whatssap del portavoz del PP en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, asegurando que con la elección del magistrado Manuel Marchena los conservadores 'controlarían' la Sala Segunda de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, detonó el pacto sobre el órgano de gobierno de los jueces. La crisis se acentuó cuando Marchena anunció que  renunciaba a presidir el nuevo Consejo, como habían pactado PP y PSOE.

La anulación de la votación la ha confirmado la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, al inicio de la Comisión Consultiva de Nombramientos al asegurar que la Cámara Baja no puede dictaminar la idoneidad de las candidaturas después de que los grupos proponentes las retiraran.

El Gobierno y el Partido Popular se reprocharon mutuamente haber roto el pacto y el líder de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, acusó a los socialistas de haber filtrado los nombres de los candidatos a vocales y anunció este martes que su grupo retiraba sus firmas del acuerdo. 

Tras una sesión de control en la que el presidente del PP le ha vuelto a culpar a Pedro Sánchez de la ruptura del pacto, PSOE y Unidos Podemos también se han sumado a la retirada de firmas. Sin el apoyo de ninguna de las formaciones y sin el debate en el Pleno, la renovación del CGPJ queda en el aire.  

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad