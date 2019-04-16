Público
Querella Vox El Supremo archiva la querella de Vox contra Sánchez al no ver delito en su tesis

El presidente del Gobierno fue denunciado por un supuesto delito contra la propiedad intelectual. La sentencia concluye que la originalidad y el contenido "son cuestiones que han de ser evaluadas en el ámbito académico".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en Bruselas este miércoles. EFE/ALASTAIR GRANT

El Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado el recurso de Vox contra la inadmisión a trámite de la querella que este partido presentó contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por supuesto plagio en su tesis, al no apreciar los magistrados delito alguno en la misma.

Así lo acuerda el alto tribunal en un auto en el que confirma la resolución recurrida y destaca que, al margen de la mayor o menor credibilidad que a Vox le sugieran las informaciones periodísticas que amparaban su querella, los hechos objeto de la misma, en cualquier caso, no son constitutivos de delito.

"Particularmente no lo son de un delito contra la propiedad intelectual (plagio) por las razones expuestas en el auto recurrido, que descartaba la existencia de los elementos de esta infracción penal", indica.

Concluye que "la mayor o menor originalidad de una tesis, su valor dogmático y lo verdaderamente innovador de su contenido son cuestiones que han de ser evaluadas en el ámbito académico y totalmente ajenas al Derecho penal".

