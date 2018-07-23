Público
Recortes La Biblioteca Nacional, de recorte en recorte: un 40% de presupuesto menos en nueve años

Fachada de la Biblioteca Nacional. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Unidos Podemos ha criticado este martes la situación que sufre la Biblioteca Nacional, una institución que, desde el 2009 hasta hoy, ha visto recortado su presupuesto en más de un 40%, según ha denunciado el grupo confederal a través de un comunicado.

"En un país como el nuestro, con un caudal cultural y artísticos inaudito, no puede permitirse que una institución tan importante como la Biblioteca Nacional no pueda afrontar sus retos de futuro por falta de presupuesto", ha defendido el portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Senado, Ramón Espinar.

El también secretario general de la formación morada en la Comunidad de Madrid ha realizado estas declaraciones tras reunirse este lunes con la directora de la institución, Ana Santos, y con varios trabajadores, "quienes han constatado las dificultades que sufren como consecuencia de los recortes sufridos durante los últimos años".

En este sentido, además de revertir los recortes, el personal pide la modificación de las dos leyes que "afectan al desarrollo de la institución". Esto es, la Ley de Depósito Legal, que "obliga a las editoriales a hacer llegar a la Biblioteca Nacional dos copias físicas de cualquier ejemplar que se publique" en España, y la Ley Reguladora de la propia institución, una demanda que tiene como objetivo "reforzar la autonomía de la biblioteca frente a a modernización de sus fondos así como a los retos de nuestro tiempo", recuerda el grupo confederal. 

