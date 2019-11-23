El diario británico The Guardian ha publicado un extenso reportaje sobre la difícil situación en la que viven algunos refugiados en Madrid, dejando ver la mala gestión del Gobierno, Comunidad y Ayuntamiento de Madrid. En los últimos días, las instituciones se han intentado quitar responsabilidades sobre el caso de varios niños que han pasado la noche a la intemperie a las puertas del Samur Social, tal y como informó esta semana Público.
"Las autoridades no pueden proporcionar refugio y protección básicos a decenas de migrantes y solicitantes de asilo, incluidos niños", expone el reportaje, que a través de testimonios de migrantes retrata la dura situación de algunos refugiados que, ante la llegada del frío, se ven absolutamente indefensos.
El diario británico, además, recoge el cruce de acusaciones entre los diferentes niveles institucionales, que niegan tener responsabilidades sobre el tema. "Una portavoz del gobierno regional –Comunidad de Madrid– dijo que era asunto del Gobierno central y del ayuntamiento. [...]El Gobierno insiste en que el Ayuntamiento necesita hacer más para lidiar con la emergencia", resume.
Una mala gestión que contrasta, según The Guardian, con la hospitalidad de la población madrileña. "Pérez –un refugiado colombiano– y sus amigos se vieron abrumados por la amabilidad de la gente local, que había estado repartiendo mantas, comprándoles comida y haciéndoles sopa", relata el reportaje.
