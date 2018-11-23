Sánchez no cede y rechaza una última oferta de Londres sobre Gibraltar

La última oferta de Londres debatida en Bruselas para conseguir que España no vete el acuerdo del brexit siguen sin convencer al Gobierno español. El Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez asegura que sigue "sin tener todas las garantías" que exige y mantiene el voto en contra del acuerdo sobre la salida del Reino Unido de la UE tanto a la normativa como a la declaración política. "No podemos considerar que haya un acuerdo", dicen fuentes del Gobierno.
Poco antes, el secretario de Estado para la UE, Marco Aguiriano, había dicho tras una reunión en Bruselas que el Gobierno estaba estudiando una oferta británica en la que Londres se compromete a reconocer que ningún acuerdo entre Reino Unido y la UE se aplicará a Gibraltar sin el acuerdo de España. Ahora, el Ejecutivo español ha dejado claro que esto no es suficiente.
Estas fuentes informaron desde Cuba que su exigencia es clara: Todo lo que ocurra con respecto a Gibraltar tiene que contar con el acuerdo de España. Para el Ejecutivo, los últimos movimientos que se han dado no son suficientes, porque el objetivo del Ejecutivo, sigue sin estar garantizado”, apuntaron.
Estas fuentes explicaron que España no se va a mover de esta posición “porque estamos hablando de la relación futura y definitiva”.
El Gobierno sigue convencido de que no va a darse un acuerdo sin España, y que siguen valorando ir o no a la cumbre europea del domingo en Bruselas.
Dichas fuentes indicaron que ningún país europeo está en contra de la postura de España y que la mayoría comprende el posicionamiento español.
El Gobierno sigue convencido de que sino se alcanza un acuerdo antes del domingo no se convocará la cumbre, “aunque nuestro deseo no es que se aplace, sino poder llegar a un acuerdo”, aseguraron fuentes del Gobierno.
