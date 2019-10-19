El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, no respondido a la llamada de Quim Torra de este sábado y a través de un comunicado le ha dicho que "debe condenar rotundamente la violencia", reconocer el trabajo de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y Mossos y solidarizarse con los policías heridos. Horas antes, el president de la Generalitat aseguraba que urgía fijar una fecha para dialogar con Sánchez con el foco puesto en buscar de una salida a la violencia que sufre Barcelona.

"El Gobierno de España siempre ha estado a favor de dialogar dentro de la ley. Primero Ley y luego diálogo", ha sido la respuesta del Gobierno a la llamada de Torra, según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo.

En este sentido, el Gobierno ha subrayado que para que el diálogo sea efectivo, Torra "debería reconocer a la otra parte de catalanes, que no son independentistas, y que le están reclamando reconstruir la convivencia dañada por el independentismo".

Finalmente, el Gobierno reitera que "el problema de Catalunya no es la independencia, que no se producirá, porque no es legal, ni la quiere la mayoría de catalanes, sino la convivencia".

El Ejecutivo en su respuesta dice que "su propuesta de referéndum no la quiere ni la mayoría de catalanes ni, al parecer, la mayoría de su propio Govern. Lo primero para restaurar la convivencia es condenar la violencia, algo que no ha hecho el señor Torra".