La sociedad instrumental de la ministra Calviño no aparece en la declaración de bienes del BOE

La sociedad de la ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, no figura en la declaración de bienes publicada en el BOE el pasado 29 de septiembre.
El documento público recoge bienes por un valor de 297.902 euros, sin embargo, esa cantidad no incluiría la propiedad de Aldael Consultores, empresa creada en el año 2000 junto a su marido. Según informa ABC, la sociedad tendría un valor de 1,6 millones de euros.
La ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño, empleó supuestamente una sociedad instrumental y dos testaferros en la compra de su vivienda en Madrid. La sociedad Aldael Consultores fue creada ad hoc por Calviño y su marido en el año 2000, coincidiendo con la operación inmobiliaria, según informa el diario ABC.
La titular de Economía utilizó esta argucia legal en la adquisición de su vivienda en el madrileño barrio de Mirasierra, un barrio de clase media-alta en el norte de Madrid. Esta práctica es legal si las deducciones se hacen de acuerdo al criterio de la Agencia Tributaria. El caso recuerda mucho al de Pedro Duque, ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades.
Además, ABC apunta que la ministra y su esposo ocultaron su nombre como propietarios de la sociedad en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, para lo que se sirvieron de dos testaferros.
Tras la publicación de la noticia, el entorno de la ministra ha aseugurado que Calvño no tiene relación con esta sociedad desde hace catorce años y que su actividad profesional está separada de la de los miembros de su familia. Asimismo, desde el Ministerio de Economía recuerdan que los ingresos y el sueldo de la ministra son públicos y pueden consultarse por Internet.
