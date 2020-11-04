ParísActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo francés rechazó este miércoles el recurso de José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, Josu Ternera, contra la decisión de entregarlo a España para que pueda ser juzgado por su papel en la financiación de ETA a través de las herriko tabernas.
El Supremo confirmó así la decisión de la sala de instrucción del Tribunal de Apelación de París, que el 30 de septiembre se pronunció por el envío a España de Josu Ternera por esa causa, pero que queda diferido hasta la resolución de otros procedimientos abiertos en Francia, y que tardarán como mínimo unos meses en resolverse.
En caso de ser condenado en ese sumario de la financiación de la organización terrorista podría enfrentarse una pena de más de nueve años.
((Habrá ampliación))
