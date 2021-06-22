Estás leyendo: El TEDH condena a España por vulnerar la libertad de expresión del líder 'abertzale' Tasio Erkizia

El TEDH condena a España por vulnerar la libertad de expresión del líder 'abertzale' Tasio Erkizia

Nuevo varapalo desde el Tribunal de Estrasburgo: condena a España a indemnizar a Erkizia con 6.000 euros por haberle condenado "injustamente" por enaltecimiento del terrorismo.

Tasio Erkizia
El exdirigente de Herri Batasuna Tasio Erkizia (de azul) durante la concentración bajo el lema 'Demokrazia' en defensa a los procesados por el caso Bateragune, el 19 de diciembre de 2020  H. Bilbao / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) ha estimado el recurso del histórico líder abertzale Tasio Erkizia contra la condena de un año de prisión y siete años de inhabilitación absoluta que dictó la Audiencia Nacional por un delito de enaltecimiento al terrorismo. El Tribunal de Estrasburgo condena a España al pago de 6.000 euros al considerar que el político vasco no incitó directa o indirecta a la violencia terrorista y que se vulneró su libertad de expresión. 

Erkizia fue condenado por enaltecimiento del terrorismo en mayo de 2011 por su discurso, en diciembre de  2008, en un acto de homenaje al miembro de ETA José Miguel Beñaran, 'Argala', en la localidad de Arrigorriaga (Bizkaia), con motivo del 30 aniversario de su asesinato por el grupo terrorista de extrema derecha Batallón Vasco Español, a sueldo del aparato del Estado. Los jueces del TEDH han explicado que aunque "la violencia terrorista perpetrada por ETA era aún una dura realidad" en el momento del evento (2008), la condena a Erikizia "fue totalmente injustificada".

La condena de Tasio Erkizia fue ratificada por el Tribunal Constitucional en 2016. Ahora, el Tribunal de Estrasburgo anula el fallo al considerar que la intervención de Erkizia se enmarca en el derecho a la libertad de expresión.

Los jueces del TEDH han analizado el discurso que provocó la condena de Tasio Erkizia y han concluido que aunque las declaraciones tuvieron lugar "en un tenso contexto político y social", "el contenido y la formulación de los comentarios del solicitante demostraron que no había tenido la intención para incitar a las personas a la violencia o para condonar o defender el terrorismo", según consta en el comunicado de prensa del TEDH. 

